Browns center JC Tretter re-elected players' union president

The union announced Tretter's unanimous re-election Friday. The 31-year-old Tretter has guided the NFLPA through two turbulent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had a major role in collaborating with the league in protocols to keep players safe.

Just days after Tretter's first term began, the league and union agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement that avoided a work stoppage and added a 17th game to the regular-season schedule.