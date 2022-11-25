springfield-news-sun logo
X

Browns CB Newsome II out against Buccaneers with concussion

news
17 minutes ago
Cleveland starting cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss his second straight game with a concussion when the Browns host Tampa Bay on Sunday

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland starting cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss his second straight game with a concussion when the Browns host Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Newsome was injured last week when he collided with a teammate two days before the Browns (3-7) lost to Buffalo. He hasn't cleared NFL protocol and will sit out when Cleveland hosts Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Rookie Martin Emerson Jr. will make his second straight start in place of Newsome.

The Browns did have some positive injury news as starting center Hjalte Froholdt practiced Friday after missing two games with an unspecified illness. Froholdt came off the bench last week when starter Ethan Pocic was injured on the Browns' first offensive series.

Cleveland signed veteran center Greg Mancz earlier this week to add depth. The Browns have had four centers — Pocic, projected starter Nick Harris and backups Michael Dunn and Dawson Deaton.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
Springfield’s Holiday in the City kicks off today
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Kings Island’s WinterFest opens today with rides, holiday lights...
5
Springfield merchants: Small Business Saturday showcases benefits of...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top