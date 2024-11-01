Browns CB Denzel Ward back at practice following 6th concussion, not yet cleared to play Sunday

The 27-year-old got hurt in the second half of last week's 29-24 win over Baltimore. Ward said earlier this season that he visited a concussion specialist in the offseason with family members and feels confident he's not putting himself at any risk of long-term complications despite his history with head injuries.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Ward is having one of his best seasons. He's been credited with a league-high 13 passes defensed but has yet to get his first interception.

After sitting out earlier this week, Browns left guard Joel Bitonio (foot) and tight end David Njoku (ankle/hand) were also back at practice. Both Pro Bowlers are expected to play against the Chargers (4-3).

The Browns (2-6) will be thin at linebacker this week with both Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jordan Hicks ruled out.

Cleveland's leading tackler, Owusu-Koramoah sustained a neck injury in the third quarter last week when he was hit while tackling Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Owusu-Koramoah was immobilized and taken off the field onsa cart before being hospitalized overnight.

Linebacker Khaleke Hudson (ankle) was added to the injury report Friday, further impacting Cleveland's depth.

