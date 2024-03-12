Browns are adding Jameis Winston to back up Deshaun Watson, AP source says

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday.

Joe Flacco, who went 4-1 and helped the Browns reach the playoffs last season after Watson was sidelined by a shoulder injury, didn’t receive a contract offer from the Browns, said his agent, Joe Linta.

Winston spent the last four seasons as a spot starter in New Orleans, going 6-4. That followed five seasons in Tampa Bay, where the Buccaneers made him the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2015. Overall, Winston is 34-46 as a starter.

Second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson also is on the Browns' roster.

Also Tuesday, the Browns agreed with former Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines to a one-year deal worth up to $3.5 million, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told the AP.

Hines, who also is kick return specialist, was released by the Bills earlier this month. The seventh-year pro missed all of last season after a boating accident in which he suffered a torn ACL when he was struck by a jet skier in North Carolina.

He joined the Bills in a midseason trade from Indianapolis in 2022, and although he wasn't an impact player on offense, he returned two kickoffs for touchdowns against New England in the regular-season finale.

Hines was a fourth-round pick by the Colts in 2018.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

