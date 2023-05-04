X

Browns agree to terms with S Rodney McLeod on 1-year deal

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Cleveland Browns added needed experience and depth to their secondary, agreeing on a one-year contract with veteran free agent safety Rodney McLeod

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns added needed experience and depth to their secondary Thursday, agreeing on a one-year contract with veteran free agent safety Rodney McLeod.

The 32-year-old McLeod has started 138 games in his NFL career. He spent last season with Indianapolis, finishing with 96 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

Terms of McLeod's deal were not immediately known.

With Cleveland, McLeod will be reunited with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who was hired in the offseason to fix a unit that woefully underperformed last season. McLeod and Schwartz won a Super Bowl together with Philadelphia in the 2017 season.

McLeod played six seasons with the Eagles after breaking in and spending four seasons with the Rams.

McLeod's familiarity with Schwartz and his system will be a major asset to the Browns. He'll also fit in nicely with expected starters Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill, who signed as a free agent after winning the Super Bowl with Kansas City.

McLeod has played both strong and free safety.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
Clark County deputy killed in line of duty added to Ohio memorial wall
2
May the 4th be with you: Star Wars-themed pop-up bar open in SW Ohio
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Class of 2023: Graduation dates for Clark, Champaign high schools
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top