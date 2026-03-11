Browns agree to 2-year, $24 million deal with offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, AP source says

Jenkins quickly found a new home after being released by Green Bay after seven seasons on Monday. Jenkins was drafted in the second round by the Packers in 2019.

The 30-year-old Jenkins made 67 starts at left guard, before he moved to center last season. He played only nine games because of an ankle injury.

Jenkins likely projects at center for the Browns, despite making only 13 career starts there. He also has eight starts at left tackle and six at right tackle.

In 2020, he became the first Packers lineman to start games at guard, center and tackle in the same season since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.

Cleveland has made steady progress in rebuilding its offensive line where most of its starters are free agents. It started 10 different line combinations last season because of injuries.

The Browns are acquiring right tackle Tytus Howard from Houston for a fifth-round pick. They have also agreed to terms with guard Zion Johnson, who spent the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, on a three-year contract worth $49.5 million.

Johnson has played both guard spots, but has played most of the past three seasons at left guard.

The Browns announced on Tuesday they re-signed guard Teven Jenkins, who played all 17 games last season, including four starts at right guard.

Left tackle Dawand Jones could be the Browns' lone returning Week 1 starter, but he is recovering from knee surgery. Cleveland has nine picks in next month’s draft, including the sixth and 24th selections in the first round, if it wants an upgrade.

