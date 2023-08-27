Browns add backfield depth, acquire RB Pierre Strong Jr. in trade from Patriots for T Wheatley

CLEVELAND (AP) — Looking to bolster their backfield depth behind star Nick Chubb, the Cleveland Browns acquired running back Pierre Strong Jr. on Sunday in a trade with the New England Patriots.

The Browns sent offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to the Patriots for Strong, a fourth-round pick last season by New England.

Cleveland made the move two days before NFL teams are required to trim their rosters to 53.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Strong, who played at South Dakota State, appeared in 15 games as a rookie. He gained 100 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown, adding seven catches for 42 yards.

With second-year back Jerome Ford out with a hamstring injury, Cleveland has been looking to add another experienced runner to slot behind Chubb, a four-time Pro Bowler who for a career-high 1,525 yards last season.

The Browns recently signed running back Jordan Wilkins, who had one carry, a fumble and a bad exchange with quarterback Deshaun Watson in Saturday's exhibition loss at Kansas City.

Cleveland's running back room has been in flux since the team decided not to re-sign Kareem Hunt during the off-season and D'Ernest Johnson signed as a free agent with Jacksonville.

Wheatley wasn't guaranteed a roster spot with Cleveland. He's been supplanted on the depth chart by rookie Dawand Jones, who has had a solid training camp and preseason.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl