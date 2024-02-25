Brown's 17 lead Ohio past Northern Illinois 80-59

Led by Miles Brown's 17 points, the Ohio Bobcats defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies 80-59
news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
X

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Miles Brown's 17 points helped Ohio defeat Northern Illinois 80-59 on Saturday night.

Brown also contributed three steals for the Bobcats (15-12, 9-5 Mid-American Conference). Aidan Hadaway shot 6 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to add 17 points. Shereef Mitchell shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Huskies (9-18, 3-11) were led by David Coit, who posted 27 points and two steals. Will Lovings-Watts added 10 points for Northern Illinois. In addition, Ethan Butler finished with eight points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Ohio Republican U.S. Senate primary debate to happen at Miami...
2
New wellness business opens in Springfield
3
Springfield High School mock trial team heading to state for third...
4
Businesses, community members awarded for contributions at Greater...
5
Superintendent Kronour to leave Northeastern schools
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top