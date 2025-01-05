Brown's 14 help Ohio knock off Central Michigan 57-55

Jakobi Heady led the way for the Chippewas (6-7, 0-1) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Central Michigan also got 13 points and four steals from Anthony Pritchard. Ugnius Jarusevicius had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Brown scored nine points in the first half for Ohio, who led 35-28 at halftime. Ohio turned a two-point second-half lead into a 10-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 54-44 lead with 7:56 left in the half. Victor Searls scored six second-half points in the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.