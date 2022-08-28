Browning leads Bengals past Rams 16-7 in Super Bowl rematch

Other Bengals absentees included wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, running back Joe Mixon and rookie safety Dax Hill, Cincinnati’s top draft pick who’d already put together an impressive training camp.

Notable missing Rams starters included defensive tackle Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Evan McPherson connected on field goals of 39, 38 and 35 yards to give the Bengals (1-2) a 9-0 halftime lead. He went 9-for-10 in the preseason.

Perkins finished 14 of 19 for 143 yards for the Rams (1-2). He also gained 33 yards on eight carries.

Bengals backup quarterback Brandon Allen played most of the first half, going 11 of 15 for 130 yards.

UP NEXT

The Rams host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 8, in the first game of the NFL's regular season.

The Bengals host division rival Pittsburgh on Sept. 11.

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Justin Rigg (87) celebrates his touchdown reception against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II (18) runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Grant Haley (36) tackles Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins (16) runs for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)