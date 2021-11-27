springfield-news-sun logo
Brown lifts Ohio over NAIA Concordia (Mich.) 88-68

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Miles Brown had a career-high 19 points as Ohio routed Concordia (Mich.) 88-68 on Friday.

Jason Carter and Ben Vander Plas added 16 points apiece for the Bobcats, while Mark Sears chipped in 15. Carter also had seven rebounds and three blocks, while Sears posted five steals.

Tommy Schmock added 11 points.

Thomas Hronis had 23 points for the NAIA-level Cardinals. Bernard Kasanda added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

