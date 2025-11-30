Brown leads Boston against Cleveland after 41-point showing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -7.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits the Cleveland Cavaliers after Jaylen Brown scored 41 points in the Celtics' 119-115 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Cavaliers have gone 10-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Cleveland is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 27.2 assists per game led by Donovan Mitchell averaging 5.3.

The Celtics are 7-6 in Eastern Conference play. Boston averages 114.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Cavaliers make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.1%). The Celtics are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.5% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 125-105 in the last matchup on Oct. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 30.6 points and 5.3 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 20 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks over the past 10 games.

Payton Pritchard is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 41.0 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 117.3 points, 45.7 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points per game.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Craig Porter Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Sam Merrill: out (hand), Max Strus: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out (rest), Larry Nance Jr.: out (calf), Jarrett Allen: out (finger).

Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.