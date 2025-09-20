Brown, Lacy lead Louisville over Bowling Green 40-17

Lacy returned a punt 75 yards for another score, which atoned for a muffed return that led to a first-quarter field goal for the Falcons (2-2). The senior also caught nine passes for 110 yards, his highest totals since coming to Louisville last season from South Alabama.

The Louisville defense picked off Falcons quarterback Drew Pyne twice inside the 50 in the first half as the hosts led 21-3 at halftime. Pyne finished 12-of-22 passing for 131 yards and a fourth-quarter score.

Quarterback Miller Moss completed 24 of 33 passes for 329 yards.

The Falcons ran for a season-high 190 yards, with backup quarterback Lucian Anderson III getting a 75-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

The takeaway

Bowling Green: There were some positives the Falcons could take out of the lopsided loss. One in particular was the offensive line, which kept Louisville defense that had 10 sacks in its first two games away from Pyne on Saturday.

Louisville: The Cardinals dominated a lesser foe but definitely missed out on a bigger win. They outgained Bowling Green 452-321 but settled for four field goals on five second-half scoring drives. They also were 4-for-11 on third downs, 2-for-7 in the second half.

Up next

Bowling Green opens Mid-American Conference play next Saturday at Ohio.

Louisville travels to Pittsburgh next Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both schools