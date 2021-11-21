Brooklyn takes road win streak into matchup with Cleveland

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 18 the Nets won 109-99 led by 27 points from James Harden, while Ricky Rubio scored 25 points for the Cavaliers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 17.8 points and 6.5 assists for the Cavaliers. Collin Sexton is averaging 16 points over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Kevin Durant is averaging 28.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Nets. Harden is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 101.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.9 points per game.

Nets: 8-2, averaging 111.0 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Lamar Stevens: day to day (ankle), Cedi Osman: day to day (back), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (health and safety protocols), Jarrett Allen: day to day (illness), Evan Mobley: out (elbow).

Nets: Paul Millsap: day to day (personal), Joe Harris: day to day (ankle), Kevin Durant: day to day (shoulder), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.