Road rage in Ohio: Montgomery, Warren, Butler counties in top 5, Clark lower
Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers to play regular-season game in Paris on Jan. 11

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Updated 8 minutes ago
The NBA’s French connection continues to grow

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA's French connection continues to grow.

The league announced Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will play in Paris on Jan. 11, the third regular-season game held at Accor Arena. In January, the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons in Paris, which is hosting the 2024 Olympics.

The Nets-Cavs matchup comes on the heels of French teenager Victor Wembanyama being selected with the No. 1 pick in this year's draft by the San Antonio Spurs.

This will be the Nets' second game in Paris after playing a preseason game in the French capital in 2008. The Cavaliers have never played in Europe. Cleveland won the Summer League title in Las Vegas earlier this week.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

