Brooklyn faces Cleveland, aims to break road slide

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -7.5; over/under is 208.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will look to end its three-game road skid when the Nets play Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 27-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland has an 8-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nets are 17-21 in conference play. Brooklyn is sixth in the NBA averaging 13.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.7% from deep. Mikal Bridges leads the team averaging 2.5 makes while shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 47.1% the Nets allow to opponents. The Nets average 111.8 points per game, 2.4 more than the 109.4 the Cavaliers allow.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Nets 118-95 in their last meeting on Feb. 9. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 27 points, and Bridges led the Nets with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.2 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Bridges is averaging 20.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Nets. Dennis Schroder is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 109.1 points, 43.1 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Nets: 4-6, averaging 103.4 points, 41.0 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (ankle), Max Strus: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Donovan Mitchell: out (knee).

Nets: Dariq Whitehead: out for season (shin), Cameron Johnson: out (ankle), Ben Simmons: out for season (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.