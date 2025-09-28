Broncos' Marvin Mims Jr. added to injury report with hip ailment

Denver coach Sean Payton didn't mention anything during his post-practice availability about how Mims got hurt. Mims was present and participating in the early portion of practice open to the media.

Mims has six catches for 40 yards and a touchdown this season. A two-time All-Pro punt returner, he has a 17.2-yard average on a half dozen punt returns this season to go with a 27.6-yard average on nine kickoff returns.

Every other Denver player on the injury report was a full participant Saturday, including tight end Evan Engram, who missed last week's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a back injury.

Asked to evaluate Engram's week, Payton said, “Good. Good. He's doing well. He's full. He's playing.”

Engram could be key to the Broncos ending a two-game skid in which they've lost on walk-off field goals.

“Listen, I think there are certainly matchups — third down, red zone come to mind — but with him on the field, we're a better offense,” Payton said.

The Bengals have two players who were ruled out for Monday night's game: tight end Noah Fant (concussion) and defensive end Shemar Stewart (ankle).

