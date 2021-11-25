springfield-news-sun logo
X

Brockington scores 30, Iowa State beats No. 25 Xavier 82-70

Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington reacts after making a 3-point basket against Xavier during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Caption
Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington reacts after making a 3-point basket against Xavier during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

news
By DENIS P. GORMAN, Associated Press
28 minutes ago
Izaiah Brockington scored 23 of his 30 points in the second half, and Iowa State beat No. 25 Xavier 82-70 in the NIT Season Tip-Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Izaiah Brockington scored 23 of his 30 points in the second half, and Iowa State beat No. 25 Xavier 82-70 on Wednesday night in the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Tyrese Hunter added 19 points for Iowa State (5-0), Gabe Kalscheur scored 12 points and George Conditt had 10.

Jack Nunge scored 24 points off the bench for Xavier (4-1). Colby Jones had 11 points and Dwon Odom scored 10.

Iowa State trailed 39-38 at halftime but took control with a 24-9 run over the first 7:29 of the second half that included 13 points by Brockington. Xavier cut the deficit to five points, but didn't get closer as Iowa State closed out the game on a 16-9 run.

The Musketeers pounded the ball inside, scoring 28 of their 39 first-half points in the paint, but were flustered by Iowa State's defense in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: Big 12 Conference rivals likely won't look forward to the trip to Ames to face Iowa State's lockdown defense. Entering the game, the Cyclones had limited three of their first four opponents to 60 points or fewer, and they bottled up Xavier in the second half Wednesday.

Xavier: Eleven of the 16 players on the Musketeers' roster are seniors or juniors, and the experience showed as Xavier rallied from big deficits in each half. But Xavier has to make shots for its methodical approach to work, and the Musketeers went 9 of 25 from the field in the second half, including 1 of 9 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

The winner of Wednesday night's game between No. 9 Memphis and Virginia Tech faces Iowa State on Friday, while the loser meets Xavier.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington (1) grabs a rebound in front of Xavier's Dieonte Miles (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Caption
Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington (1) grabs a rebound in front of Xavier's Dieonte Miles (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

Iowa State's Tyrese Hunter (11) passes the ball away from Xavier's Dieonte Miles (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Caption
Iowa State's Tyrese Hunter (11) passes the ball away from Xavier's Dieonte Miles (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

Xavier's Jerome Hunter (21) grabs a rebound next to Iowa State's Tristan Enaruna (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Caption
Xavier's Jerome Hunter (21) grabs a rebound next to Iowa State's Tristan Enaruna (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

Xavier's Dwon Odom dunks against Iowa State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Caption
Xavier's Dwon Odom dunks against Iowa State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

Xavier's Dieonte Miles (22) shoots over Iowa State's George Conditt IV during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Caption
Xavier's Dieonte Miles (22) shoots over Iowa State's George Conditt IV during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Arizona State forward Kimani Lawrence (4) looks for a shot against Baylor players, including Kendall Brown (2), during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
Caption
In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Arizona State forward Kimani Lawrence (4) looks for a shot against Baylor players, including Kendall Brown (2), during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)

Credit: Tim Aylen

Credit: Tim Aylen

Xavier coach Travis Steele reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Caption
Xavier coach Travis Steele reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

In Other News
1
PHOTOS: Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer laid to rest
2
Local turkey business sees strong sales amid inflation
3
Scholarship honors Springfield man killed in Dayton mass shooting
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top