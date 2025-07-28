Bristol Motor Speedway game tops 85,000 in ticket sales, will break MLB attendance record

The Speedway Classic will break Major League Baseball’s single-game, regular-season attendance record
Work continues on the baseball field inside the racetrack at Bristol Motor Speedway, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Bristol, Tenn., for MLB Speedway Classic baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves on Aug. 2. (Earl Neikirk/Bristol Motor Speedway via AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Work continues on the baseball field inside the racetrack at Bristol Motor Speedway, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Bristol, Tenn., for MLB Speedway Classic baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves on Aug. 2. (Earl Neikirk/Bristol Motor Speedway via AP
news
1 hour ago
X

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — The Speedway Classic will break Major League Baseball’s single-game, regular-season attendance record.

The game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves, which will be played Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway, already has sold more than 85,000 tickets. The first American or National League game ever played in Tennessee will eclipse the previous paid attendance record of 84,587, set on Sept. 12, 1954, when Cleveland Stadium hosted the New York Yankees.

The Speedway Classic will feature pregame pageantry from the U.S. Navy and a ceremonial first pitch between two Hall of Famers: Chipper Jones (Braves) to Johnny Bench (Reds).

The game also will include a full day of musical performances, with Tim McGraw, Pitbull and Jake Owen taking the stage for their concerts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Work continues on the baseball field inside the racetrack at Bristol Motor Speedway, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Bristol, Tenn., for MLB Speedway Classic baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves on Aug. 2. (Earl Neikirk/Bristol Motor Speedway via AP

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Work continues on the baseball field inside the racetrack at Bristol Motor Speedway, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Bristol, Tenn., for MLB Speedway Classic baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves on Aug. 2. (Earl Neikirk/Bristol Motor Speedway via AP

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Work continues on the baseball field inside the racetrack at Bristol Motor Speedway, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Bristol, Tenn., for MLB Speedway Classic baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves on Aug. 2. (Earl Neikirk/Bristol Motor Speedway via AP

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Work continues on the baseball field inside the racetrack at Bristol Motor Speedway, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Bristol, Tenn., for MLB Speedway Classic baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves on Aug. 2. (Earl Neikirk/Bristol Motor Speedway via AP

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
What closing Planned Parenthood health centers means for area cities
2
Mercy Health urges men to own their health in men’s health campaign
3
Clark County Campaign aims to eliminate $9.1M in Medical Debt
4
Development near Bluffs of Enon to go in front of planning commission...
5
Clark County Sheriff’s Office honors 3 with Community Impact Award