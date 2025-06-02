Brewers visit the Reds on 4-game road win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Civale (0-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Reds: Brady Singer (6-3, 4.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -121, Brewers +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they face the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 29-31 overall and 14-14 in home games. Reds pitchers have a collective 3.76 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Milwaukee has gone 14-18 on the road and 32-28 overall. The Brewers have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .317.

Monday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Brewers hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Lux has 14 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 RBIs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 12 for 38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich has five doubles, 12 home runs and 39 RBIs while hitting .233 for the Brewers. Sal Frelick is 15 for 42 with a double over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by five runs

Brewers: 8-2, .288 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (foot), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: day-to-day (hand), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.