Brewers visit the Guardians to begin 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (38-36, second in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (36-38, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Wade Miley (4-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (5-4, 3.51 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -148, Brewers +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Cleveland has gone 19-17 in home games and 36-38 overall. The Guardians have an 8-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Milwaukee has a 38-36 record overall and a 16-18 record on the road. The Brewers have an 11-4 record in games decided by one run.

Friday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 11 home runs while slugging .509. Josh Bell is 9-for-33 with three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with a .267 batting average, and has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 35 walks and 32 RBI. William Contreras is 10-for-34 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .289 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Brewers: 4-6, .205 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Will Brennan: day-to-day (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.