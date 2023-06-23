Brewers reliever Matt Bush returns from the injured list after missing two months

BreakingNews
The Milwaukee Brewers have activated reliever Matt Bush after he missed two months with an injury to his right rotator cuff

CLEVELAND (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Matt Bush has been activated after missing two months with an injury to his right rotator cuff.

The Brewers activated the right-hander Friday before opening a three-game series at Cleveland. Bush fills the roster spot vacated by right-handed pitcher Trevor Megill, who was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Bush, 37, opened the season as the Brewers' main setup man to closer Devin Williams, but he posted an 0-1 record with an 8.22 ERA in nine appearances before going on the injured list on April 24.

The Brewers acquired Bush from the Texas Rangers at last year's trade deadline. Bush was 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA in 40 appearances for Texas and 0-2 with a 4.30 ERA in 25 games with Milwaukee last season.

Megill, 29, has gone 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA in 14 appearances this season. He ended a string of six consecutive scoreless appearances Wednesday by allowing three runs over 1 1/3 innings in a 5-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

