Brewers play the Reds leading series 1-0

By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds

Milwaukee Brewers (30-27, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (26-31, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (2-3, 4.89 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (3-3, 5.55 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds leading the series 1-0.

Cincinnati has a 14-15 record in home games and a 26-31 record overall. The Reds are 16-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Milwaukee is 30-27 overall and 14-15 on the road. The Brewers have a 17-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has 15 doubles and six home runs for the Reds. Matt McLain is 17-for-46 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has seven doubles and seven home runs while hitting .258 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 7-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .293 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .183 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: TJ Friedl: day-to-day (hamstring), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Darin Ruf: day-to-day (knee), Tyrone Taylor: day-to-day (elbow), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Willy Adames: 7-Day IL (head), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

