Brewers meet the Reds with 2-1 series lead

Milwaukee Brewers (49-42, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (50-41, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (7-5, 3.94 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (4-6, 6.28 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -120, Reds +100; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds leading the series 2-1.

Cincinnati is 50-41 overall and 23-21 in home games. The Reds are 40-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has a 49-42 record overall and a 23-21 record in road games. Brewers pitchers have a collective 4.10 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Friday's game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 14 home runs, 42 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .277 for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 16-for-43 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has 14 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 13-for-42 with six doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Brewers: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.93 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Reds: Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.