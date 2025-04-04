Brewers host the Reds on home winning streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Martinez (0-1, 6.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, five strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Civale (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -116, Reds -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Cincinnati Reds.

Milwaukee had a 93-69 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games last season. The Brewers slugged .403 as a team in the 2024 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.

Cincinnati had a 77-85 record overall and a 38-43 record in road games last season. The Reds averaged 7.6 hits per game last season and totaled 174 home runs.

INJURIES: Brewers: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (shin), Tobias Myers: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (illness), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.