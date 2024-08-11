Brewers aim to sweep series against the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (9-4, 3.93 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (10-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds play the last game of a three-game series. The Brewers can sweep the series with a victory.

Milwaukee is 67-49 overall and 33-21 at home. The Brewers have gone 46-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati is 28-30 in road games and 56-61 overall. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .398.

The matchup Sunday is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers hold a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 30 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 10-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 68 RBI while hitting .232 for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 12-for-42 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .282 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Reds: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (back), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.