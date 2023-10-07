Brett Gabbert throws for 2 TDs and Miami (Ohio) eases past Bowling Green 27-0 for 5th straight win

Brett Gabbert was 15 of 18 for 170 yards passing and two touchdowns and Miami (Ohio) eased past Bowling Green 27-0 on Saturday for its fifth straight victory
news
3 minutes ago
X

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Brett Gabbert was 15 of 18 for 170 yards passing and two touchdowns and Miami (Ohio) eased past Bowling Green 27-0 on Saturday for its fifth straight victory.

Miami (5-1, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) is off to its first 2-0 MAC start since 2010. The RedHawks' lone loss came against the Miami Hurricanes in a season opener.

Bowling Green (2-4, 0-2) was held to just nine first downs and 135 yards.

Gabbert added nine carries for 47 yards. Rashad Amos had a touchdown rushing and Kenny Tracy ran for a team-high 58 yards. Tracy and Nate Muersch each had a receiving touchdown, and Joe Wilkins Jr. made six catches for 70 yards.

Graham Nicholson made a 52-yard field goal to make it 24-0 and he added a 30-yarder in the fourth.

Connor Bazelak and Camden Orth combined to complete 11 of 23 passes for 72 yards for Bowling Green. Bazelak's interception was thrown right to Ty Wise.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

In Other News
1
ChalkFest allows artists to show off their work
2
Future of Melody Parks housing, retail development uncertain
3
Clark County library providing translation, patron advocate services
4
Enon winery, Clark County SPCA to host 14th annual Dogtoberfest
5
Wittenberg professor has minor planet named after him
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top