BreakingNews
Services set for former Springfield police chief

Brent Suter can earn $6.2 million over 2 seasons as part of contract with Cincinnati Reds

Brent Suter can earn $6.2 million over two seasons as part of his contract with the Cincinnati Reds, which guarantees $3 million to the 34-year-old left-hander

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
4 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brent Suter can earn $6.2 million over two seasons as part of his contract with the Cincinnati Reds, which guarantees $3 million to the 34-year-old left-hander.

Suter has a $2.5 million salary and the deal, announced Jan. 13, includes a $3.5 million team option for 2025 with a $500,000 buyout. He can earn $200,000 in performance bonuses this year for games pitched: $50,000 each for 50, 55, 60 and 65.

Suter, who lives in Cincinnati, was 4-3 with a 3.33 ERA for Colorado last year, striking out 55 strikeouts and walking 25 in 69 1/3 innings. Suter is 40-22 with a 3.49 ERA in 41 starts and 212 relief appearances for Milwaukee (2016-22) and the Rockies.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Services set for former Springfield police chief
2
These 24 people were indicted in Clark County
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Area school custodian cleared day before rape trial; child confesses he...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top