Brenner scores 3, Cincinnati in MLS playoffs for first time

32 minutes ago
Brenner scored three goals and surging Cincinnati wrapped up its first MLS playoff spot, defeating DC United 5-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brenner scored three goals and surging Cincinnati wrapped up its first MLS playoff spot, defeating DC United 5-2 on Sunday.

Cincinnati, 6-2-12 in its last 20 matches, will be the fifth seed in the playoffs and face No. 4 New York Red Bulls in the opening round.

Luciano Acosta opened the scoring in the 6th minute then Brenner connected on all three of his goals before halftime. Cincinnati led 4-1 at the break. Brandon Vázquez scored in the second half.

Brenner has three hat tricks among his 18 goals this season. Acosta had one assist, increasing his league-leading total to 19.

Ravel Morrison and Kristian Fletcher scored for DC United, which avoided tying the MLS record of 17 goalless games in a season.

The victory marked the first time Cincinnati (12-9-13) defeated DC United (7-21-6) in MLS play. DC United leads the series 4-1-3.

