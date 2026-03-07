Brennan puts up 20 in Villanova's 91-78 win over Xavier

Jovan Milicevic led the way for the Musketeers (14-17, 6-14) with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists. Malik Moore and Filip Borovicanin each added 14 points for Xavier.

Villanova took the lead with 16:16 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Brennan led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to go up 44-32 at the break. Villanova outscored Xavier by one point in the second half, and Perkins scored a team-high 15 points in the second half to secure the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.