Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. returns from strained right calf

“He’s checked all the boxes to return,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I’m sure he’s excited to be back out there.”

The 27-year-old Acuña is batting .306 with 14 homers and 26 RBIs, but has only appeared in 55 of Atlanta’s first 121 games. He missed the first 49 games recovering from reconstructive surgery on his left anterior cruciate ligament.

Since winning the MVP award in 2023, Acuña has only appeared in 104 games and stolen 20 bases. The 6-foot, 205-pound Venezuelan had 73 steals, 41 homers and hit .337 two years ago.

The Braves won eight of 15 games without Acuña, but are 15 games under .500 overall. Catcher Sandy León was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move.

