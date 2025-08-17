Braves look to extend win streak, take on the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Erick Fedde (4-12, 5.40 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (7-9, 3.94 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -129, Braves +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will attempt to keep their four-game win streak alive when they visit the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has gone 31-30 in home games and 63-59 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.89 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Atlanta has a 55-68 record overall and a 25-38 record in road games. The Braves have a 15-28 record in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 50 extra base hits (23 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs). Kyle Manzardo is 8 for 29 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 20 home runs while slugging .430. Michael Harris II is 18 for 41 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .206 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by six runs

Braves: 8-2, .265 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.