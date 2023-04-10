X

Braves host the Reds on 3-game home slide

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves take on the Cincinnati Reds looking to end a three-game home skid

Cincinnati Reds (4-4) vs. Atlanta Braves (6-3)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (0-0); Braves: Bryce Elder (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -193, Reds +162; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds looking to stop a three-game home slide.

Atlanta had a 101-61 record overall and a 55-26 record in home games last season. The Braves scored 4.9 runs per game in the 2022 season while giving up 3.8.

Cincinnati had a 62-100 record overall and a 29-52 record on the road last season. The Reds pitching staff had a collective 4.86 ERA while averaging 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Braves: Travis d'Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (left hamstring), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (toe), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
New car wash planned in Springfield at shopping plaza site
2
5 Springfield graduates selected to receive alumni distinction award
3
Clark State to offer engineering boot camp for teachers
4
Resurrection Garden rising at Berea Bible Church
5
Clark State establishes scholarship to honor fallen Clark County deputy
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top