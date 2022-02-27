Brantley scores 17 to lead La Salle past Dayton 62-60

Clifton Moore had 16 points and three blocks for La Salle (8-18, 3-13 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Jack Clark added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Koby Brea had 18 points for the Flyers (20-9, 12-4), whose five-game win streak was broken. DaRon Holmes II added 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Malachi Smith had nine assists.