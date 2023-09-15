Brandon Hunter, former Ohio U star who played 2 years in NBA, dies at 42

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Hunter, who played two NBA seasons after starring in college at Ohio University, has died. He was 42.

The Orlando Magic, for whom Hunter played in 2004-05, announced his death in a statement, as did the university. Hunter played the previous season for the Boston Celtics, who drafted him in 2003. He played overseas after his time in the NBA.

Hunter's mother-in-law, Carolyn Cliett, told NBC News that he died Tuesday after collapsing during a hot yoga workout in Orlando.

“It was hot yoga, and he did it regularly,” she said. “He was in good shape as far as we know. We’re just shocked.”

A Cincinnati native, the 6-foot-7 Hunter was a three-time first-team All-MAC selection at Ohio and the school's all-time leading rebounder.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Brandon Hunter," Ohio coach Jeff Boals said in a statement. "Brandon was a phenomenal player at Ohio who went on to have a great pro career. He was up on campus last year, with his son, for his well-deserved induction into the Ohio University Athletics Hall of Fame. Brandon was a great ambassador for Ohio, a great teammate, a great competitor, and a great family man."