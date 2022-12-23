BreakingNews
Missing baby found alive hours after AMBER Alert suspect arrested in Indy
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Bradley defeats Akron 74-55

news
48 minutes ago
Led by Rienk Mast's 15 points, the Bradley Braves defeated the Akron Zips 74-55 on Thursday night

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Rienk Mast had 15 points in Bradley's 74-55 win over Akron on Thursday night.

Mast added 13 rebounds and three steals for the Braves (9-4). Ville Tahvanainen shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Duke Deen recorded 14 points and was 5 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance).

The Zips (7-5) were led by Xavier Castaneda, who recorded 19 points and six rebounds. Enrique Freeman added 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Akron. In addition, Trendon Hankerson had nine points and nine rebounds.

Bradley led Akron 36-19 at the half, with Malevy Leons (nine points) the high scorer before the break. Bradley outscored Akron by two points over the final half, while Mast led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Former Springfield resident to appear on Wheel of Fortune tonight...
2
Springfield shooting victim seeks help
3
Work begins for Chipotle’s second location in Springfield
4
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES: Your guide to spiritual events across the...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top