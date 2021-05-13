Bradley, Altidore score, Toronto beats Crew 2-0 for 1st win

Toronto (1-2-1) has lost just once in its last 10 matches against Columbus, going 6-1-3. Defending champion Columbus (1-0-3) had its eight-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Bradley capitalized on a failed clearance in the 13th minute for his first goal since Sept. 7, 2019. Toronto nearly went ahead 2-0 in the 26th, but Nick DeLeon's shot hit the crossbar and Yeferson Soteldo's empty-net attempt was denied by defender Saad Abdul-Salaam.