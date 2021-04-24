Boy, 6, dies after shooting in Ohio hotel room

Police in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn, Ohio say officers were dispatched just after 7 a.m. Saturday to the Fairfield Inn and Suites on a report of shots fired. Police said a woman told the hotel front desk that someone shot her and the child in her room and had left about a half-hour before.

Officers found the child with gunshot wounds and performed CPR until the city fire department arrived. Both the child and the 30-year-old woman were rushed to Metro Health where the child was pronounced dead, police said. His name wasn't immediately released. The woman was treated and released.