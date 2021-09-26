Boy, 1, reported unresponsive in bathtub dies; man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A man was arrested after the death of a 1-year-old boy reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub, authorities said.
Cleveland police said officers were called to the home just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, at which time emergency medical responders were rushing the child to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said a 22-year-old man had been babysitting the boy, who is his girlfriend's child, as well as three other children. They said the 1-year-old was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub.
Police said the man was placed under arrested in a child endangerment charge. The case remains under investigation.
In Other News
1
Springfield church send quilts for disaster relief for 76th year
2
‘We both feel strongly about education,’ says Springfield couple
3
Early voting: when and where? More ballots expected before Election Day
4
Coronavirus: Millions of dollars in federal relief available in Clark...
5
Student of the Week Urbana High School