Bowling Green visits Williams and Western Michigan

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays Bowling Green after Justice Williams scored 28 points in Western Michigan's 104-89 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Broncos are 6-3 in home games. Western Michigan is sixth in the MAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayden Brewer averaging 6.2.

The Falcons have gone 3-3 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green is fourth in the MAC scoring 87.8 points per game and is shooting 49.6%.

Western Michigan averages 77.1 points, 5.9 more per game than the 71.2 Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Western Michigan gives up.

The Broncos and Falcons meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Griffith is averaging 14.8 points and 4.4 assists for the Broncos. Brewer is averaging 13.7 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the past 10 games.

Javontae Campbell is averaging 17.9 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 steals for the Falcons. Mayar Wol is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 90.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.