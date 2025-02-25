Bowling Green visits Terry and Eastern Michigan

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on Bowling Green after Jalen Terry scored 28 points in Eastern Michigan's 79-76 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Eagles have gone 8-4 in home games. Eastern Michigan ranks ninth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 76.9 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Falcons are 5-9 in MAC play. Bowling Green is seventh in the MAC scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Eastern Michigan is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Bowling Green allows to opponents. Bowling Green's 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Eastern Michigan has allowed to its opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry is averaging 16.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Da'Sean Nelson is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jamai Felt is averaging 5.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Falcons. Marcus Johnson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.