Bowling Green visits Ohio after Watkins' 21-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts Bowling Green after Kennedi Watkins scored 21 points in Ohio's 79-64 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Bobcats are 2-6 on their home court. Ohio is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.9 turnovers per game.

The Falcons are 1-3 in conference games. Bowling Green ranks seventh in the MAC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Taya Ellis averaging 4.6.

Ohio averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Ohio have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Tabeling is averaging 11.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Bobcats.

Amy Velasco is averaging 17 points and 4.5 assists for the Falcons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 60.6 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.