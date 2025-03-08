Bowling Green visits Eastern Michigan following Eleko's 21-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts Bowling Green after Sisi Eleko scored 21 points in Eastern Michigan's 70-53 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Eagles are 1-12 on their home court. Eastern Michigan allows 76.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.5 points per game.

The Falcons are 10-7 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green ranks third in the MAC shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Eastern Michigan scores 59.8 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 68.2 Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Eastern Michigan allows.

The Eagles and Falcons face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleko is averaging 17.8 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Olivia Smith is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Kohler is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 13.4 points and 3.3 assists. Amy Velasco is shooting 41.9% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 58.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Falcons: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.