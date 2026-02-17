Bowling Green takes on Western Michigan, seeks 4th straight home win

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Western Michigan looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Falcons are 9-3 in home games. Bowling Green ranks sixth in the MAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Taya Ellis averaging 2.6.

The Broncos are 3-9 in MAC play. Western Michigan has a 3-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Bowling Green is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan's 36.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Bowling Green has allowed to its opponents (41.7%).

The Falcons and Broncos match up Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Kohler averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc. Lauren Gerken is shooting 39.3% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Kailey Starks is averaging 13 points for the Broncos. Alli Carlson is averaging nine points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 13.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Broncos: 2-8, averaging 54.8 points, 25.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.