Bowling Green takes on Bucknell

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell and Bowling Green play at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Falcons have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Bowling Green scores 89.4 points while outscoring opponents by 20.2 points per game.

The Bison are 2-4 in non-conference play. Bucknell has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Bowling Green scores 89.4 points, 11.2 more per game than the 78.2 Bucknell gives up. Bucknell averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.2 per game Bowling Green allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mayar Wol is shooting 53.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 12.8 points and 1.6 steals. Javontae Campbell is shooting 46.7% and averaging 20.0 points.

Amon Dorries is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bison. Ruot Bijiek is averaging 12.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.