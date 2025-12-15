Bowling Green puts home win streak on the line against Le Moyne

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Le Moyne aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Falcons are 4-0 on their home court. Bowling Green is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dolphins are 1-6 in road games. Le Moyne has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bowling Green is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 51.3 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 67.6 Bowling Green allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Kohler is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Falcons. Johnea Donahue is averaging 12.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 44.9%.

Eli Clark is averaging 9.6 points for the Dolphins. Ashley Buragas is averaging 8.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.