Bowling Green hosts Volker and Marquette

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette takes on Bowling Green after Lee Volker scored 21 points in Marquette's 69-51 victory against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Falcons have gone 3-0 in home games. Bowling Green averages 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 1-2 on the road. Marquette is third in the Big East giving up 54.3 points while holding opponents to 33.9% shooting.

Bowling Green scores 70.3 points, 16.0 more per game than the 54.3 Marquette gives up. Marquette averages 71.2 points per game, 3.4 more than the 67.8 Bowling Green allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amy Velasco is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Falcons.

Skylar Forbes is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.