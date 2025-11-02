Bowling Green hosts Texas State to open season

Texas State Bobcats at Bowling Green Falcons
Bowling Green, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -4; over/under is 143.5
BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Texas State for the season opener.
Bowling Green finished 8-8 at home last season while going 14-18 overall. The Falcons averaged 11.2 assists per game on 25.5 made field goals last season.
Texas State went 4-10 on the road and 16-16 overall last season. The Bobcats averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 36.8 in the paint, 13.6 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
