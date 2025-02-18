Bowling Green hosts Kent State following Medley's 24-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -6.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits Bowling Green after Cian Medley scored 24 points in Kent State's 76-75 victory over the Ohio Bobcats.

The Falcons have gone 7-6 at home. Bowling Green is sixth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 75.1 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Golden Flashes are 7-5 against conference opponents. Kent State is the top team in the MAC giving up only 66.0 points per game while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

Bowling Green makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Kent State's 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Bowling Green has given up to its opponents (45.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johnson is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 16.4 points and 5.1 rebounds. Trey Thomas is shooting 38.5% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

Delrecco Gillespie is averaging 6.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Jalen Sullinger is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.