Bowling Green Falcons open season at home against the Texas State Bobcats

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green begins the season at home against Texas State.

Bowling Green went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The Falcons averaged 73.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.9 last season.

Texas State finished 9-10 in Sun Belt action and 4-10 on the road a season ago. The Bobcats gave up 73.3 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.